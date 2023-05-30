Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a well-established management consulting firm specialising in the Banking and Insurance industry, is seeking a Data Engineer with Power BI, Power Apps, and Azure experience to join their team. You will be responsible for designing and implementing data solutions for clients. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in Data Engineering with Power BI, Power Apps, and Azure. The candidate must also have a proven track record of delivering high-quality data solutions.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain data pipelines using Azure services.

Design and implement data storage solutions using Azure Data Lake and Blob Storage.

Develop and maintain data models and dashboards using Power BI.

Design and implement solutions using Power Apps.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of solutions.

Provide training and support to clients on the use of data solutions.

Stay up to date with industry trends and developments in data engineering and analytics.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

5+ years of experience in Data Engineering with Power BI, Power Apps, and Azure.

Strong proficiency in Azure services such as Data Factory, Databricks, and Stream Analytics.

Experience in data modeling and visualization tools, particularly Power BI.

Experience in developing solutions using Power Apps.

Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Engineer

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position