Data Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

CAPRISA is an award-winning global research organisation located on the campus of the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, and undertakes research in HIV, TB and Covid at four clinical research sites in KZN. They are inviting talented individuals, eager to grow their career to apply to join the CAPRISA Team, based at the Head Office in Durban.

The main purpose of this position is to design, setup and implement clinical data collection systems, database management and reporting systems. Ensuring the study or project protocols, SOPs, and data management best practices and standards are adhered to during the lifetime of the study.

CAPRISA’s goal is to undertake globally relevant and locally responsive research that contributes to understanding HIV Vaccines and Pathogenesis, Prevention and Epidemiology, the links between Tuberculosis and AIDS treatment and Covid-19. CAPRISA is a UNAIDS Collaborating Centre for HIV Research and Policy and is recognised as a DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in HIV Prevention and hosts the SAMRC HIV-TB Pathogenesis and Treatment Research Unit.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree/diploma (Data/Mathematical/Computer Science, IT or Eng.)

Experience in data management

Experience in data analysis and business intelligence

Proficiency in databases (MSSQL, MySQL & PostgreSQL)

Proficiency in SQL, at least one scripting or statistical computing language (R/Python, etc.)

Experience with a reporting tool, such as MS Power BI or Tableau

Understanding of data management practices and standards

Understanding of DFdiscover/DataFax or REDCap or OpenClinica is preferred

Competencies:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Analytical, strategic, and logical thinking skills

Time management, discipline, and accountability

Eagerness to learn and driven

Ability to speak to non-technical audiences about technical concepts

Ability to work well under pressure

Ability to work independently and fit in well within a multi-disciplinary team

Key Responsibilities:

Perform Data Manager role in studies

Design, setup and maintain studies using data collection systems

Develop reports and visualisations for a study

Data management training

Administration of data management systems

Improve data management processes

EQUITY STATEMENT



CAPRISA is an equal opportunity employer. Priority will be given to applicants who are under-represented in terms of race, gender and disability when recruiting internally and externally, in support of our Employment Equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Database management

Data Analysis

data management

Business Intelligence

Report development

Visualisations

Data science

