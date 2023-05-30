DB2 Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

We currently seek the skills and expertise of a DB2 “Guru”.
The candidate will be involved in managing, monitoring and supporting mainframe DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security, and consistency to support mission critical business applications.
Qualification and Experience:
- 8 years within the IT industry
- 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment
- Understanding of IBM mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.
- Experience in participating in a DR exercise.
- Minimum of 4 years working experience as an DB2MVS database Administrator
Core Skills Requirement:
- Trouble shooting
- Database analysis and design
- Analytical thinking and problem solving
- Database Performance tuning
- Database security knowledge
- Backup and recovery strategy knowledge
- Disaster recovery knowledge
- Mainframe Operation systems knowledge
Hurry now and get those applications across
Desired Skills:
- DB2
- Mainframe