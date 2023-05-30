Delphi Developer

Are you a talented and experienced Delphi Developer looking for an exciting opportunity? We have a challenging 12-month contract available for a Senior Delphi Developer. Join our dynamic team and contribute your skills to provide high-quality, efficient, and scalable code. The successful candidate should have a minimum of 1-2 years of active coding experience in a retail environment.
Purpose Of The Job: The purpose of this role is to provide quality high standard efficient code in a timeous and scalable way. We are looking for a developer who can understand and participate in the inception, planning, and execution of new projects and services.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications using Delphi programming language.
  • Collaborate with project managers and other developers to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.
  • Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to software development best practices.
  • Debug and troubleshoot software issues to ensure high-quality deliverables.
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development to continuously improve our products and services.
  • Understand 3-tier architecture, object-oriented analysis, and design techniques.
  • Monitor and report on scheduled tasks for which the team is responsible.
  • Take ownership and responsibility for arising issues.
  • Troubleshoot bugs reported by users.
  • Create high-standard tested code that meets customer expectations.
  • Ensure service levels are met and tasks are completed within set goals.

Knowledge Required:

  • Delphi / Pascal programming.
  • Flat files database knowledge.
  • SQL database knowledge.
  • SQL programming knowledge.

Qualifications:

  • Diploma or Certifications in Delphi.
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development using Delphi programming language.
  • Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming concepts and design patterns.
  • Familiarity with SQL and database design.
  • Experience in C# and C++ is advantageous.

Benefits:

  • Exciting 12-month contract opportunity to showcase your skills.
  • Collaborate with a team of experienced developers and project managers.
  • Gain valuable experience in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
  • Competitive compensation package.
  • Professional development and growth opportunities.

If you are a motivated and experienced Senior Delphi Developer, ready to take on a challenging contract role, we want to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to the development of high-quality software applications.

Desired Skills:

  • Delphi Programming
  • SQL
  • C#
  • C++
  • Database Design

