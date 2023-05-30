Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Are you a talented and experienced Delphi Developer looking for an exciting opportunity? We have a challenging 12-month contract available for a Senior Delphi Developer. Join our dynamic team and contribute your skills to provide high-quality, efficient, and scalable code. The successful candidate should have a minimum of 1-2 years of active coding experience in a retail environment.

Purpose Of The Job: The purpose of this role is to provide quality high standard efficient code in a timeous and scalable way. We are looking for a developer who can understand and participate in the inception, planning, and execution of new projects and services.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications using Delphi programming language.

Collaborate with project managers and other developers to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to software development best practices.

Debug and troubleshoot software issues to ensure high-quality deliverables.

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development to continuously improve our products and services.

Understand 3-tier architecture, object-oriented analysis, and design techniques.

Monitor and report on scheduled tasks for which the team is responsible.

Take ownership and responsibility for arising issues.

Troubleshoot bugs reported by users.

Create high-standard tested code that meets customer expectations.

Ensure service levels are met and tasks are completed within set goals.

Knowledge Required:

Delphi / Pascal programming.

Flat files database knowledge.

SQL database knowledge.

SQL programming knowledge.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Certifications in Delphi.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development using Delphi programming language.

Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming concepts and design patterns.

Familiarity with SQL and database design.

Experience in C# and C++ is advantageous.

Benefits:

Exciting 12-month contract opportunity to showcase your skills.

Collaborate with a team of experienced developers and project managers.

Gain valuable experience in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Competitive compensation package.

Professional development and growth opportunities.

If you are a motivated and experienced Senior Delphi Developer, ready to take on a challenging contract role, we want to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to the development of high-quality software applications.

Desired Skills:

Delphi Programming

SQL

C#

C++

Database Design

