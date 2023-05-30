Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Are you a talented and experienced Delphi Developer looking for an exciting opportunity? We have a challenging 12-month contract available for a Senior Delphi Developer. Join our dynamic team and contribute your skills to provide high-quality, efficient, and scalable code. The successful candidate should have a minimum of 1-2 years of active coding experience in a retail environment.
Purpose Of The Job: The purpose of this role is to provide quality high standard efficient code in a timeous and scalable way. We are looking for a developer who can understand and participate in the inception, planning, and execution of new projects and services.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications using Delphi programming language.
- Collaborate with project managers and other developers to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to software development best practices.
- Debug and troubleshoot software issues to ensure high-quality deliverables.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development to continuously improve our products and services.
- Understand 3-tier architecture, object-oriented analysis, and design techniques.
- Monitor and report on scheduled tasks for which the team is responsible.
- Take ownership and responsibility for arising issues.
- Troubleshoot bugs reported by users.
- Create high-standard tested code that meets customer expectations.
- Ensure service levels are met and tasks are completed within set goals.
Knowledge Required:
- Delphi / Pascal programming.
- Flat files database knowledge.
- SQL database knowledge.
- SQL programming knowledge.
Qualifications:
- Diploma or Certifications in Delphi.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development using Delphi programming language.
- Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming concepts and design patterns.
- Familiarity with SQL and database design.
- Experience in C# and C++ is advantageous.
Benefits:
- Exciting 12-month contract opportunity to showcase your skills.
- Collaborate with a team of experienced developers and project managers.
- Gain valuable experience in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
- Competitive compensation package.
- Professional development and growth opportunities.
If you are a motivated and experienced Senior Delphi Developer, ready to take on a challenging contract role, we want to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to the development of high-quality software applications.
Desired Skills:
- Delphi Programming
- SQL
- C#
- C++
- Database Design