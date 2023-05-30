Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:
Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.
Job description: Purpose Statement
Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.
Experience
At least 3 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment
Required:
• Java
• Spring Framework
• Web Services
• XML
• SQL (MSSQL, PostgreSQL or equivalent.)
• Data Structure Knowledge (Optimized for performance)
• Testing Frameworks (JUnit, Mockito or equivalent.)
• GIT
Ideal:
• Banking and Finance experience
• Linux experience
• Spring Cloud and Microservices
• Kubernetes
Advantagious:
• AWS Experience (EKS, ECS, DynamoDB, S3 and CloudWatch)
• Extensive Data Mapping and Enrichment experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
* IT systems development processes (SDLC)
* Application development
* Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
* UML
* Systems analysis and design
* Banking systems environment
Skills
* Communications Skills
* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
* Analytical Skills
* Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
* Clear criminal and credit record
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Maven
- SQL