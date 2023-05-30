Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

At least 3 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Required:

• Java

• Spring Framework

• Web Services

• XML

• SQL (MSSQL, PostgreSQL or equivalent.)

• Data Structure Knowledge (Optimized for performance)

• Testing Frameworks (JUnit, Mockito or equivalent.)

• GIT

Ideal:

• Banking and Finance experience

• Linux experience

• Spring Cloud and Microservices

• Kubernetes

Advantagious:

• AWS Experience (EKS, ECS, DynamoDB, S3 and CloudWatch)

• Extensive Data Mapping and Enrichment experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Profile description: Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

We offer: Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Desired Skills:

Java

Maven

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position