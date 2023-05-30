Digital Analyst at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Midrand

May 30, 2023

Role purpose:
Implementation of FinTech analytical services framework and strategy to support the analytics requirement of all the business areas within predefined SLA’s across Digital platforms. To deliver all required analytics, market/competitor intelligence and insights to support the management team decision-making. To deliver self-initiated insights and campaign reporting to support, CRM & Digital marketing campaigns & sales leads. To implement and manage a robust digital analytics framework through the use of Tealium, Adobe Stack & CRM’s across Web, Mobile and App. To translate business requirements into analytics specifications that speaks to a variety of languages that can be understood by Web applications, Tealium & Adobe.

Job Knowledge:

  • Adobe Analytics
  • Tealium CDP
  • Adobe Target
  • Experience with Digital-based and online information systems
  • Knowledge of web best practise usability & accessibility standards
  • Analytics, reporting, data analysis & Business Analysis
  • Knowledge of HTML, XML Oracle and Web Design
  • Remedy, Jira and Confluence
  • Technical Skills – JavaScript, Oracle SQL,
  • ITIL Service Management

Job Related Skills:

  • Computer Application Skills
  • Presentation Skills and meeting facilitation
  • Mobile Technology Aptitude Skills
  • Mobile Internet and Web Internet Skills
  • Attention to detail and Quality Assurance
  • Excellent problem solving skills
  • Excellent Proof-reading and QA skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication and client facing skills
  • Excellent telephone skills and social etiquette
  • Good logic and time management skills
  • Project Management (advantageous)
  • Reports creation and Analytics

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

  • Matric essential
  • Relevant 3 year Qualification IT/BSc/Bcom (Web/Process Improvement/ Information Systems/Informatics/Computer Sciences)
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience essential in a web/digital/telecoms or IT environment with exposure to:
  • Javascript
  • Web Page structures
  • Basic ITIL Foundation
  • Agile Methodologies
  • SQL
  • Reporting tools such as Qlikview /Adobe/Google Analytics
  • Service Management tools such as Remedy/HP Service Desk
  • Business requirements specification writing

OR

  • Matric essential
  • Relevant short courses/certificates
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience essential in a web/digital/telecoms or IT environment with exposure to:
  • Javascript
  • Web Page structures
  • Basic ITIL Foundation
  • Agile Methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Javascript
  • ITIL
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Digital Analyst to join their team on a contract basis.

