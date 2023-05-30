Digital Analyst at Network Contracting Solutions

Role purpose:
Implementation of FinTech analytical services framework and strategy to support the analytics requirement of all the business areas within predefined SLA’s across Digital platforms. To deliver all required analytics, market/competitor intelligence and insights to support the management team decision-making. To deliver self-initiated insights and campaign reporting to support, CRM & Digital marketing campaigns & sales leads. To implement and manage a robust digital analytics framework through the use of Tealium, Adobe Stack & CRM’s across Web, Mobile and App. To translate business requirements into analytics specifications that speaks to a variety of languages that can be understood by Web applications, Tealium & Adobe.
Job Knowledge:
- Adobe Analytics
- Tealium CDP
- Adobe Target
- Experience with Digital-based and online information systems
- Knowledge of web best practise usability & accessibility standards
- Analytics, reporting, data analysis & Business Analysis
- Knowledge of HTML, XML Oracle and Web Design
- Remedy, Jira and Confluence
- Technical Skills – JavaScript, Oracle SQL,
- ITIL Service Management
Job Related Skills:
- Computer Application Skills
- Presentation Skills and meeting facilitation
- Mobile Technology Aptitude Skills
- Mobile Internet and Web Internet Skills
- Attention to detail and Quality Assurance
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Excellent Proof-reading and QA skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication and client facing skills
- Excellent telephone skills and social etiquette
- Good logic and time management skills
- Project Management (advantageous)
- Reports creation and Analytics
Must have technical / professional qualifications:
- Matric essential
- Relevant 3 year Qualification IT/BSc/Bcom (Web/Process Improvement/ Information Systems/Informatics/Computer Sciences)
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience essential in a web/digital/telecoms or IT environment with exposure to:
- Javascript
- Web Page structures
- Basic ITIL Foundation
- Agile Methodologies
- SQL
- Reporting tools such as Qlikview /Adobe/Google Analytics
- Service Management tools such as Remedy/HP Service Desk
- Business requirements specification writing
OR
- Matric essential
- Relevant short courses/certificates
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience essential in a web/digital/telecoms or IT environment with exposure to:
- Javascript
- Web Page structures
- Basic ITIL Foundation
- Agile Methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Javascript
- ITIL
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Digital Analyst to join their team on a contract basis.