Digital Analyst at Network Contracting Solutions

Role purpose:

Implementation of FinTech analytical services framework and strategy to support the analytics requirement of all the business areas within predefined SLA’s across Digital platforms. To deliver all required analytics, market/competitor intelligence and insights to support the management team decision-making. To deliver self-initiated insights and campaign reporting to support, CRM & Digital marketing campaigns & sales leads. To implement and manage a robust digital analytics framework through the use of Tealium, Adobe Stack & CRM’s across Web, Mobile and App. To translate business requirements into analytics specifications that speaks to a variety of languages that can be understood by Web applications, Tealium & Adobe.

Job Knowledge:

Adobe Analytics

Tealium CDP

Adobe Target

Experience with Digital-based and online information systems

Knowledge of web best practise usability & accessibility standards

Analytics, reporting, data analysis & Business Analysis

Knowledge of HTML, XML Oracle and Web Design

Remedy, Jira and Confluence

Technical Skills – JavaScript, Oracle SQL,

ITIL Service Management

Job Related Skills:

Computer Application Skills

Presentation Skills and meeting facilitation

Mobile Technology Aptitude Skills

Mobile Internet and Web Internet Skills

Attention to detail and Quality Assurance

Excellent problem solving skills

Excellent Proof-reading and QA skills

Excellent written and verbal communication and client facing skills

Excellent telephone skills and social etiquette

Good logic and time management skills

Project Management (advantageous)

Reports creation and Analytics

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Matric essential

Relevant 3 year Qualification IT/BSc/Bcom (Web/Process Improvement/ Information Systems/Informatics/Computer Sciences)

Minimum of 3 years’ experience essential in a web/digital/telecoms or IT environment with exposure to:

Javascript

Web Page structures

Basic ITIL Foundation

Agile Methodologies

SQL

Reporting tools such as Qlikview /Adobe/Google Analytics

Service Management tools such as Remedy/HP Service Desk

Business requirements specification writing

OR

Matric essential

Relevant short courses/certificates

Minimum of 5 years’ experience essential in a web/digital/telecoms or IT environment with exposure to:

Javascript

Web Page structures

Basic ITIL Foundation

Agile Methodologies

Desired Skills:

Agile

Javascript

ITIL

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Digital Analyst to join their team on a contract basis.

