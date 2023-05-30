IT Service Manager – Gauteng Highveld Techno Park

IT Service Coordinator – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
As a Service Coordinator, you will work with clients to provide quality service and to ensure clients get the services they need. There is a heavy customer service basis, as the Service Coordinator is often the initial contact, so having good people skills is a must. You will also need to build strong relationships with partners and service providers to ensure clients receive the best care possible
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for a talented IT Service Coordinator professional to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R40 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Sales experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Proficient in Afrikaans and English
- Complete Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- Completed ITIL qualification – essential
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- Highly organized – essential
- Keep management informed and work efficiently
- Contribute to the successful growth of the company
- Committed, Stable and Mature person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Excellent customer service and problem-solving skills
- High quality organizational skills
- The ability to work well under deadlines and to multitask
- The ability to build relationships and coalitions within the community
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Responsibilities:
- Assess the service needs of clients and connect them with the correct provider
- Create and maintain a directory of service providers and resources
- Create and maintain a database of clients and client needs
- Assess client issues and provide recommendations to fix problems
- Ensure each client is given the necessary services and follow up to fill ongoing service needs
- Maintain good relationships with service providers and clients to keep customer base
- Expand the list of resources and providers to assure there are no gaps in services
- Answer telephones and respond to email inquiries in the office
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- IT Coordinator
- Service Level Management
- Service Delivery Management
- Service Improvement
- Major Incident Management
- Service Transition
- Service Delivery
- IT service
- Service Desk Management
- Service Management
- ITIL V3
- Processes management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma