IT System Administrator

Knowledge & Skills Required:

3+ Years Experience in System Administration and support in Microsoft environment

Experience in Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Teams Administration, Microsoft Hyper-V, SCOM, SCCM Microsoft Exchange, Bit locker and Microsoft operating system including Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed]; and Microsoft 10

Knowledge of networking concept and protocols (TSP/IP, DNS, DHCP etc.)

Working experience in office 365 Administration and Microsoft 365 Defender portal

Microsoft PowerShell

IIS administration and configuration

Mimecast

Must have excellent communication skills and be able to support users.

Strong organizational and time management skills

Ability to work well in team environment and independently

Own transport

Qualifications Required:

IT Diploma or Degree (Advantageous)

MCSE or MCITP(Mandatory)

Microsoft 365(Advantageous)

Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals (Advantageous)

ITIL Foundation v3/4(Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

System Administration

Support

Microsoft

TCP/IP

DNS

DHCP

