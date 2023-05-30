IT System Administrator

Knowledge & Skills Required:
3+ Years Experience in System Administration and support in Microsoft environment
Experience in Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Teams Administration, Microsoft Hyper-V, SCOM, SCCM Microsoft Exchange, Bit locker and Microsoft operating system including Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed]; and Microsoft 10
Knowledge of networking concept and protocols (TSP/IP, DNS, DHCP etc.)
Working experience in office 365 Administration and Microsoft 365 Defender portal
Microsoft PowerShell
IIS administration and configuration
Mimecast
Must have excellent communication skills and be able to support users.
Strong organizational and time management skills
Ability to work well in team environment and independently
Own transport
Qualifications Required:
IT Diploma or Degree (Advantageous)
MCSE or MCITP(Mandatory)
Microsoft 365(Advantageous)
Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals (Advantageous)
ITIL Foundation v3/4(Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- Support
- Microsoft
- TCP/IP
- DNS
- DHCP