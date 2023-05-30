Java Cloud Software Developer (2273) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
We are looking for a Cloud developer with streaming experience to join the Asset Management team.
If you are a passionate developer with a cloud focus, with a passion to sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Development of cloud and streaming user stories
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud
- +1 years’ experience with Kafka
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Familiarity with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., Kafka
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Container Orchestration tools like Kubernetes, helm
- Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. ArgoCD, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)
- Experience with business object modelling, data analysis
- Experience with other messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
- German Speaking (advantageous).
- Agile experience (advantageous).
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Microservices
- Infrastructure as Code
- • Agile experience
- Azure Cloud
- Kafka