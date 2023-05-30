Java Cloud Software Developer (2273) KG – Gauteng Midrand

May 30, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a Cloud developer with streaming experience to join the Asset Management team.

If you are a passionate developer with a cloud focus, with a passion to sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

  • Development of cloud and streaming user stories

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

  • +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

  • +3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

  • +1 years’ experience with Kafka

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

  • Familiarity with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., Kafka

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Container Orchestration tools like Kubernetes, helm

  • Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)

  • Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. ArgoCD, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)

  • Experience with business object modelling, data analysis

  • Experience with other messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)

  • Experience with Jira and Confluence

  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

  • Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

  • Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

  • Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

  • German Speaking (advantageous).

  • Agile experience (advantageous).

  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

    Desired Skills:

    • Microservices
    • Infrastructure as Code
    • • Agile experience
    • Azure Cloud
    • Kafka

