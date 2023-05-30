Java Cloud Software Developer (2273) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a Cloud developer with streaming experience to join the Asset Management team.

If you are a passionate developer with a cloud focus, with a passion to sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Development of cloud and streaming user stories

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

+1 years’ experience with Kafka

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Familiarity with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., Kafka

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with Container Orchestration tools like Kubernetes, helm

Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. ArgoCD, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)

Experience with business object modelling, data analysis

Experience with other messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

German Speaking (advantageous).

Agile experience (advantageous).

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Microservices

Infrastructure as Code

• Agile experience

Azure Cloud

Kafka

