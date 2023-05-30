Jonathan Duncan joins Vertiv Africa

Vertiv has appointed Jonathan Duncan as application engineering and technical solutions director for Africa. In this capacity, Duncan will report directly to Vertiv’s MD for Africa, Wojtek Piorko.

“With more than 25 years within the critical power and cooling industry, including extensive team leadership and sales expertise within the data centre segment, as well as senior operations and multi-territory responsibilities, Jonathan is an excellent addition to Vertiv’s management team within Africa,” says Piorko.

“Further to his deep capabilities, Jonathan also has significant experience in working on ground across the entire African and Middle Eastern region, including South Africa, Egypt, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, as well as a short stint in Europe, before his return to Johannesburg.

“Vertiv is building presence within Africa and it is an exciting time to continue driving this growth in the region with dedicated focus, accountability, and responsibility. We welcome Jonathan to the local Vertiv team and wish him every success in his new role,” Piorko adds.

Duncan takes charge of all the technical solutions, activities and sales support for Vertiv Africa as of May 2023.

“Demand for data centre infrastructure is growing dramatically within Africa, with serious capacity development still expected to come as businesses continue to make their transition to the cloud,” says Duncan. “Vertiv is well positioned to assist local organisations in their digital transformation journey, and, in my new position, I look forward to playing a role in our ‘Africa for Africa’ focused approach to this business.”