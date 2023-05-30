Manual Tester at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria is seeking a Manual Tester with a qualification or certification in software testing and a diploma in Software Related Area to assist the manufacturing and technical team with device calibration and setup as well as various day-to-day tasks required for production, assist research and design on new projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

Qualification or certification in software testing

Diploma in Software Related Area

1 – 3 years’ experience required

Required nature of experience:

Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.

Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.

Using testing methodologies and techniques.

Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.

Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.

Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge:

Creating test cases

Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC)

Common software failures and faults

JIRA agile processes

Ensuring conformity of web UI and UX

Regression testing and completing test cycles.

Automated Test Tools and Platforms would be advantageous.

