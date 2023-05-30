Mobile Business Analyst

Key PurposeUnderstanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements. Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements. Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions. Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Business Case

Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution. Facilitating the development of a Business Case.

Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

Design and validate the functional solution.

This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specification (PRS).

Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects that must be considered.

Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the PRS. Interview business and technical owners, as well as experienced members of the development team (Development Manager, Architect, Snr BA).

Design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario’s and test data sets to accompany the PRS.

Validate the PRS and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtainRelease Notes & Training Material



Behavioural competencies

Stress Management

Time management and prioritization

Creativeness

Learning orientation

Negotiation skills

Innovation

Technical Skills

Project Management

SQL queries

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Solution Architecture

Process Mapping

Entity Diagram mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Education and Experience

Minimum

Informatics or other relevant degree

5 years business analyst experience

Advantageous

Mobile experience

[URL Removed] (FTI or equivalent)

1 year user interface analyst experience

1 year user interface analyst experience

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Desired Skills:

Waterfall and Agile

Visio

ITIL (Incident

Release

Problem Management

UML

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Methodologies

– Methodologies

Waterfall and Agile

Tools

– Enterprise architect

– Visio

– SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Processes

– ITIL (Incident, Release, Problem Management)

Technologies

– SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza)

– UML

– XML

JSON

Other

– Software architecture

– JAD sessions

– Data modelling technique

