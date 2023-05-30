NET Lead Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The coding expertise of a self-driven & forward-thinking .Net Lead Developer is sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Cape Town to join its team on a renewable 12-month contract basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong ability to lead a team of developers.

Some Systems Thinking experience.

Strong hands-on experience of 8 -10 years in below technologies:

Microsoft C#

Previous integration development experience

Ability to understand complex ecosystems.

Previous messaging/event-based development experience.

Previous API (EG: REST) development experience

Previous MSSQL development experience.

Modern deployment stack experience (Including Containers (OpenShift), CI/CD, API Gateways)

Excellent in following design and development standards.

Solid GIT experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-Management – Can be given a task and can execute without micromanagement.

Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Flexible and innovative.

