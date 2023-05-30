Network Engineer

Responsible for deploying and implementing changes to the network and updating documentation.

Responsible for supporting and maintaining a complex data network involving TCP/IP and related protocol connectivity for networks supporting Imperial Business Units in a 7×24 environment

Key Accountabilities

Deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configuration and support of Core Infrastructure, Layer 2 and 3 Services, MPLS, VPN, WAN, LAN, SDWAN

To interact with business and support staff on daily basis to answer queries, provide support on all Network related queries, in an attempt to resolve issues within the agreed service level time.

Liaise with other company infrastructure teams to ensure a high level of support is provided to end business.

Provide support for all network related problems/issues

Identification of root cause and resolution

Analyze problems, research solutions, implement, test and manage (re)solutions

Plan, install, configure and test network system hardware, peripherals, operating and application software and software upgrades

Document network and system installation, configuration procedures, and current configuration

Communicate technical solutions and implement processes, document hardware and software problems/issues as well as resolutions

Identify and interpret business requirements in relation to the data presented and current network configuration

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity and scalability

DNS domain and server administration

Firewall configuration and administration

Mentor team members on technical issues

Monitor network performance and integrity

Provide standby support to correct system outages after normal hours

Maintain complete technical documentation

Minimum Qualifications:

Information Systems Diploma or equivalent

Network Engineering Certifications, ie CCNA, CCNP, JNCIA, JNCIS

ITIL Foundation (advantageous)

Minimum Experience:

5 years experience in managing and maintaining complex LAN and WAN infrastructure

Experience with network hardware, software and monitoring tools

Experience with Linux/Unix administration

Technical Competencies

Expertise in network operating systems, Cisco, Juniper, Ruckus

Knowledge of TCP/IP and Routing Protocols

Network troubleshooting and diagnostics

Knowledge of Project Management Principles

Knowledge of ITSM best practice framework

Advanced administration knowledge and/or skill

Proficient IT network and securities knowledge and/or skill

Advanced IT support knowledge and/or skill

Advanced IT troubleshooting ability

Desired Skills:

networking

juniper

cisco

