Network Engineer

Responsible for deploying and implementing changes to the network and updating documentation.
Responsible for supporting and maintaining a complex data network involving TCP/IP and related protocol connectivity for networks supporting Imperial Business Units in a 7×24 environment
Key Accountabilities
- Deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Configuration and support of Core Infrastructure, Layer 2 and 3 Services, MPLS, VPN, WAN, LAN, SDWAN
- To interact with business and support staff on daily basis to answer queries, provide support on all Network related queries, in an attempt to resolve issues within the agreed service level time.
- Liaise with other company infrastructure teams to ensure a high level of support is provided to end business.
- Provide support for all network related problems/issues
- Identification of root cause and resolution
- Analyze problems, research solutions, implement, test and manage (re)solutions
- Plan, install, configure and test network system hardware, peripherals, operating and application software and software upgrades
- Document network and system installation, configuration procedures, and current configuration
- Communicate technical solutions and implement processes, document hardware and software problems/issues as well as resolutions
- Identify and interpret business requirements in relation to the data presented and current network configuration
- Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity and scalability
- DNS domain and server administration
- Firewall configuration and administration
- Mentor team members on technical issues
- Monitor network performance and integrity
- Provide standby support to correct system outages after normal hours
- Maintain complete technical documentation
Minimum Qualifications:
- Information Systems Diploma or equivalent
- Network Engineering Certifications, ie CCNA, CCNP, JNCIA, JNCIS
- ITIL Foundation (advantageous)
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years experience in managing and maintaining complex LAN and WAN infrastructure
- Experience with network hardware, software and monitoring tools
- Experience with Linux/Unix administration
Technical Competencies
- Expertise in network operating systems, Cisco, Juniper, Ruckus
- Knowledge of TCP/IP and Routing Protocols
- Network troubleshooting and diagnostics
- Knowledge of Project Management Principles
- Knowledge of ITSM best practice framework
- Advanced administration knowledge and/or skill
- Proficient IT network and securities knowledge and/or skill
- Advanced IT support knowledge and/or skill
- Advanced IT troubleshooting ability
Desired Skills:
- networking
- juniper
- cisco