Power BI Consultant at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced professional to join their team as a Power BI Developer.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Know and understand how and when to recommend the PowerBI platform

Plan and implement Power BI connections to data sources

Create views and aggregate data sets within data warehouses

Data Sourcing, including data connections, settings, queries, and query performance issues

Clean, transform, and load data

Plan and Implement Data Models & DAX

Recommend an efficient calculation method – via Power BI or Data Warehouse

Analyze and validate results

Design a data model, including table definitions, relationships, measures, hierarchies, cardinality, granularity, and performance considerations

Develop a data model, including filtering, calculated tables/columns, and row-level security

Create measures by using DAX for complex calculations, filters, time intelligence, statistics, etc

Optimize model performance through aggregations and other methods

Design Dashboards and Develop Visualizations/Reports

Plan and implement performance best practices

Recommend and develop optimal visualizations for insightful, actionable business use

Design dashboards based on visual analytics best practices and business requirements

Collaborate with business stakeholders to design and iterate insightful dashboards

Support User Acceptance Testing (UAT), performance testing, and deployment

Develop robust visualizations/reports/dashboards with the full range of functionality

Create dashboards including mobile access, Q&A, data alerts, and other features

Enrich reports for usability, including drill-through, drilldown, slicers, and exports

Deploy Assets and Maintain Access

Manage datasets including scheduled refreshes, group security, user access, dependencies, etc

Create and manage workspaces including role assignments, app configuration, pipelines, subscriptions, promotion of content, and lifecycle strategy

Requirements:

4+ years’ experience as a Power BI Developer

Microsoft Power BI Certifications

Strong knowledge of Data Warehouses

