Project Manager at Cardinal Insurance Management Systems – Gauteng Bryanston

May 30, 2023

Cardinal Group is looking for a highly organised, delivery-orientated person to start as a Project Manager.

A Project Manager is a professional responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and tracking of complex projects from start to finish. They work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and meets the desired objectives.

Responsibilities

  • Project Planning: Develop project plans, goals, and timelines, and allocate resources accordingly. Define the project scope, goals, and deliverables.
  • Budget Management: Manage project budgets and resources to ensure the project is delivered within the approved budget.
  • Quality Control: Ensure that the project meets the desired quality standards and adheres to industry best practices.
  • Reporting: Create regular project status reports and communicate progress, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.
  • Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and project teams, to ensure that the project objectives are met.
  • Risk Management: Identity, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to address potential project issues.
  • Project Execution: Lead and manage project teams to ensure the timely delivery of project milestones. Communicate project status, issues, and risks to stakeholders.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Desired Skills:

  • Leadership
  • Problem Solving
  • Waterfall
  • Agile
  • Time Management
  • Organisational Skills
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Analytic Skills
  • Technical Skills
  • Planning & Organising
  • Multitasking
  • Attention to detail
  • Adaptable
  • Manages Stress
  • Big-picture thinker
  • positive attitude
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Business Acumen
  • Project Management
  • team player

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

