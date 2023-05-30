Project Manager at Cardinal Insurance Management Systems

Cardinal Group is looking for a highly organised, delivery-orientated person to start as a Project Manager.

A Project Manager is a professional responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and tracking of complex projects from start to finish. They work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and meets the desired objectives.

Responsibilities

Project Planning: Develop project plans, goals, and timelines, and allocate resources accordingly. Define the project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Budget Management: Manage project budgets and resources to ensure the project is delivered within the approved budget.

Quality Control: Ensure that the project meets the desired quality standards and adheres to industry best practices.

Reporting: Create regular project status reports and communicate progress, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.

Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and project teams, to ensure that the project objectives are met.

Risk Management: Identity, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to address potential project issues.

Project Execution: Lead and manage project teams to ensure the timely delivery of project milestones. Communicate project status, issues, and risks to stakeholders.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Desired Skills:

Leadership

Problem Solving

Waterfall

Agile

Time Management

Organisational Skills

Conflict Resolution

Analytic Skills

Technical Skills

Planning & Organising

Multitasking

Attention to detail

Adaptable

Manages Stress

Big-picture thinker

positive attitude

Verbal And Written Communication

Business Acumen

Project Management

team player

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position