Project Manager at Cardinal Insurance Management Systems

Cardinal Group is looking for a highly organised, delivery-orientated person to start as a Project Manager.
A Project Manager is a professional responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and tracking of complex projects from start to finish. They work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and meets the desired objectives.
Responsibilities
- Project Planning: Develop project plans, goals, and timelines, and allocate resources accordingly. Define the project scope, goals, and deliverables.
- Budget Management: Manage project budgets and resources to ensure the project is delivered within the approved budget.
- Quality Control: Ensure that the project meets the desired quality standards and adheres to industry best practices.
- Reporting: Create regular project status reports and communicate progress, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.
- Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and project teams, to ensure that the project objectives are met.
- Risk Management: Identity, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to address potential project issues.
- Project Execution: Lead and manage project teams to ensure the timely delivery of project milestones. Communicate project status, issues, and risks to stakeholders.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
Desired Skills:
- Leadership
- Problem Solving
- Waterfall
- Agile
- Time Management
- Organisational Skills
- Conflict Resolution
- Analytic Skills
- Technical Skills
- Planning & Organising
- Multitasking
- Attention to detail
- Adaptable
- Manages Stress
- Big-picture thinker
- positive attitude
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Business Acumen
- Project Management
- team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree