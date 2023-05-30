QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Work from home opportunity
Our client is looking for a test specialist to join their high performing team of business thought [URL Removed] successful candidate will primarily be responsible for minimising the risk of software failure and the quality assurance of developed solutions. The person will be based at client sites (optional ) and must be able to work with different teams and adapt to change well.
Experience in manual testing is essential, with awillingness to move into automation testing if required.
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:
- Analyse requirements and develop test scenarios
- Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements
- Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets
- Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data-
- Maintain and enhance the test case repository
- Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders
- Track and report on software defects
- Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary
- Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
- Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing
environmentsQualifications and Experience required
- 3-4 year degree or diploma or relevant work experience- ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageousTechnical Skills and Experience
- 3-5 years testing experience (in both manual or automation testing)
- Experience working in the Financial Services industry is essential
- Technical/development background/understanding is required
- Sound understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies and frameworks-
- Experience in an agile team and understand agile frameworks (Scrum)- Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills
- Proven track record working with Microsoft Productivity Tools
- Proven track record working with Selenium is an added advantage
Personal Attributes
- Takes initiative
- Shows a strong sense of personal mastery
- Confident, enthusiastic
- Excellent communication and listening skills
- Quality and detail conscious
- Ability to adapt to changing situational requirements
- Handles pressure confidently and appropriately
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- ISTQB Certified
- Manual Testing
- Automation
- Test Cases
- Test Scripts
- Agile