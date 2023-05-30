SAP Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: SAP Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced SAP Developer to join our dynamic IT team at

Reverside.

responsibilities of the role). The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various (Specific IT

excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

An Invoice to pay business analyst is required to assist with the implementation and roll out of an integrated P2P solution based SAP S/4 [URL Removed] delivery of the solution in that country. This will include the entire delivery life-cycle from requirements, through build, test, training, data.

Requirements:

• Requirements gathering and blueprinting.

• Map Business Processes to SAP.

• Conduct Blueprint / Design workshops for one or more processes.

• Write Business Requirements documents and prepare training documentation on relevant platform

• Supporting data migration and cutover activities.

• Acting as Invoice to Pay SME by providing expertise to the business to ensure that the implemented processes are fit for purpose.

• Identifies and solves problems using analysis, experience, and judgment.

• Performs analysis and effective diagnosis of clients’ issues.

• Develops solutions to problems through the application of personal experience and methods and tools; validates solutions to subject matter experts.

• Support post-go-live embedment in the business, through problem resolution, and on oin guidance,

Must Have Skills:

• AP, Business Analysis and Project Lifecycle, Data SAP Integration and Finance background

Desired Skills:

AP

Project Lifecycle

Data SAP Integration

Finance background

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

