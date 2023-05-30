Senior C# Developer

They are looking for a Senior C# Developer within the Development team, you will be responsible for the development, maintenance and automated regression testing of the market leading Fundamental Portfolio Manager (FPM) Investment Management software. The role requires strong technical, analytical and problem solving skills as well as the ability to build indepth knowledge of the product from a functional and technical perspective. The development team operates in an agile framework with a strong team culture and a commitment to excellence.

Requirements:

Be a self-starter, have strong analytical skills and problem solving ability

Have tertiary education with University degree. We are looking for candidates with B.Bus Sci, Computer Science or maths / finance backgrounds

Have an interest in the financial markets

Have experience with business critical systems that require precision coding and automated regression testing

Be able to manage own workload, operate under pressure, meet deadlines etc. And know when to ask for help

Contribute positively to the team – we’re looking for a delivery-driven individual with a can-do attitude (backed by quality delivery)

Be familiar with Agile / SCRUM / sprint concepts

C#, .NET and SQL

Also useful: Winforms, DEVExpress controls, Resharper, SVN Source repository, multideveloper / multi-branch environment, Fitnesse, nUnit

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, in Kenilworth, has grown to become South Africa’s leading provider of investment management software specialising in supporting the ever-growing tech needs of investment companies! The team are passionate about software and are passionate about the financial markets

