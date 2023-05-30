Senior Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with exposure to frontend development to produce scalable
software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software
development life cycle, from conception to deployment and post-production support. As a
developer, you should be comfortable with both front-end and back-end coding languages,
development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for
visual design and utility. Be familiar with agile methodologies and techniques but also be pragmatic
about the approach.
Experience
• Developer with 5 to 10 years’ of experience
• Interpretation and write-up of business requirements and program specifications
• Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
• Software development and configuration
• Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work
• Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
• Unit, integration and regression testing
• Participating in the design and creation of scalable software
• Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
• Co-coordinating and providing implementation support
• Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues
• Being able to mentor growth of junior team members
Requirements
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
• Relevant Tertiary Education and work experience BSc in computer science a plus but not mandatory
• Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role
• Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery,
Typescript)
• Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. Java, Python, Kotlin) and JavaScript frameworks
(e.g. Angular 8 and above, React, Node.js)
• Familiarity with databases (e.g. Postgres DB ) and writing basic native SQL queries
• Java 8 and above with Java Streaming experience with a strong core knowledge of Java is a must
• Thorough understanding of the usage of fundamental concepts like Exception Handling, Static
block/variables/classes, OOPS concepts, Collections, Multi-Threading, Web services, Java Design
Patterns
• Spring Boot 2
• Flyway database versioning
• Understanding of micro-service architecture and development is preferable but not required
• Maven 3
• Docker exposure is preferable but not required
• Cloud (AWS) exposure – optional
• Terraform – optional
• Great attention to detail
• Organizational skills
• An enquiring analytical mind
• Strong work ethic and integrity.
• Experience with CI/CD Tools (eg Jenkins, Bamboo)
• Experience with VCS systems (Git)
• Provides off-hours support as part of a rotation basis with other developers.
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients