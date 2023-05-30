Senior Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with exposure to frontend development to produce scalable

software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software

development life cycle, from conception to deployment and post-production support. As a

developer, you should be comfortable with both front-end and back-end coding languages,

development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for

visual design and utility. Be familiar with agile methodologies and techniques but also be pragmatic

about the approach.

Experience

• Developer with 5 to 10 years’ of experience

• Interpretation and write-up of business requirements and program specifications

• Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design

• Software development and configuration

• Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work

• Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide

• Unit, integration and regression testing

• Participating in the design and creation of scalable software

• Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end

• Co-coordinating and providing implementation support

• Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues

• Being able to mentor growth of junior team members

Requirements

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

• Relevant Tertiary Education and work experience BSc in computer science a plus but not mandatory

• Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role

• Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery,

Typescript)

• Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. Java, Python, Kotlin) and JavaScript frameworks

(e.g. Angular 8 and above, React, Node.js)

• Familiarity with databases (e.g. Postgres DB ) and writing basic native SQL queries

• Java 8 and above with Java Streaming experience with a strong core knowledge of Java is a must

• Thorough understanding of the usage of fundamental concepts like Exception Handling, Static

block/variables/classes, OOPS concepts, Collections, Multi-Threading, Web services, Java Design

Patterns

• Spring Boot 2

• Flyway database versioning

• Understanding of micro-service architecture and development is preferable but not required

• Maven 3

• Docker exposure is preferable but not required

• Cloud (AWS) exposure – optional

• Terraform – optional

• Great attention to detail

• Organizational skills

• An enquiring analytical mind

• Strong work ethic and integrity.

• Experience with CI/CD Tools (eg Jenkins, Bamboo)

• Experience with VCS systems (Git)

• Provides off-hours support as part of a rotation basis with other developers.

Desired Skills:

as Java

JavaScript

HTML

PHP

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

