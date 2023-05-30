Senior Product Development Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria is looking for a Senior Business Analyst, who will be responsible for leading the product vision and strategy to increase the profitability of the B2C division. You will take ownership of products within the division, overseeing various aspects such as team prioritization, business models, specifications, budgets, financial models, progress tracking, cross-functional alignment, resource management, and team capacity. You will be working within a multi-disciplinary team and your main functions will include business analysis, design, and documentation for the division, which encompasses hearing aid hardware, apps, improvements to existing products, development of new products and services, as well as regulatory and quality management. Additionally, you will be responsible for conducting business intelligence analysis across various areas such as the call center, marketing, and customer satisfaction. To qualify for this position, the minimum education requirement is a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering or a bachelor’s degree in informatics with Honors in Commerce. You should have a minimum of five years of experience in business analysis, including at least two years of project management experience.

DUTIES:

Project and Product Management (20%)

Take personal ownership of projects/ products/ systems and work quality as well as contribute to team development.

Efficient and effective reporting on progress, strategies, product performance, prioritization, decisions, risks, and tasks to Product Owner.

Accomplish objectives by establishing effective plans, and budgets; reviewing progress, managing priorities and capacity, and making mid-course corrections to ensure optimal outcomes.

Ensure the team is aligned, meets timelines, and produces content of the highest quality by (but not limited to) coordinating and resolving issues experienced with projects and between team members.

Effectively track, manage, and escalate project risks.

Effective stakeholder management, communication, and relationship management (both internal across functional teams and external)

Support Product Owner with recruitment activities as and where needed.

Multi-task on a suite of projects and products, all within different stages of development and implementation.

Business Analysis (Product Research and Development) (40%)

Analyze, design, and develop effective products, services, and solutions – that are informed by consultation, research, and analysis and consider commercialization, regulatory, legal, and operational aspects.

Follow best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining high quality, clean, auditable, and manageable products, and systems.

Effective product, services, and system testing and approval, including ensuring documentation is peer-reviewed, the management of release notes, and effective communication with stakeholders on changes and/or improvements.

Drive continuous improvement and streamlining of existing products, services, systems, and processes within the division (by identifying issues, bugs, and bottlenecks)

Drive a data-lead approach within the division, ensuring data is gathered, accurate, top of mind, and considered across functions, products, and deliverables.

Conduct market, customer, and competitor research to ensure that customer needs, market trends and our competitive advantage are understood and considered in the development of products, services, and solutions.

Regulatory and Quality Management (20%)

Direct business process improvements, operationalization, and optimization for the division (including QMS, practices, standards, and processes)

Adhere to and ensure compliance with the established processes and standards for the division and product development lifecycle.

Support with the preparation, execution and reporting on user studies as required for certification and quality verification of product roadmap.

Ensure quality control of new and existing products and services, which includes regulatory and legislative compliance (working with the L&R team) – resulting in low failure and return rates.

Documentation and Certification (20%)

Compile and manage documentation (requirements, specifications, UX, UI designs, process flows, wireframes, and test cases etc.) that are of high quality and intuitive/easy to understand.

Compile relevant records as is necessary for compliance with ISO, CE, FDA, QMS (and other) standards and requirements as is applicable to assigned products.

Establish, manage, and improve quality standards and processes for product development documentation.

Conduct documentation reviews to evaluate and improve document quality across the division.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential):

BEng (Industrial) or BCom Informatics (Hons)

Minimum applicable experience (years):

5 years minimum experience in business analysis (including 2 years minimum experience in managing projects)

Required nature of experience:

Business analysis and design within the IT, software, or medical device field (SaaS and/ or HaaS models would be beneficial).

Development of project, product and system specifications and associated documentation.

Requirement gathering and documentation.

Project Management.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office PowerPoint and Excel).

Practical knowledge of SDLC.

Report and proposal writing skills.

Excellent communication, presentation, and workshop facilitation skills.

Business process design.

Problem solving abilities.

Functional and technical specification writing skills.

Agile Project Management and/or SCRUM Master or Sprint management.

Customer experience analysis and design.

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Business intelligence

BPMN 2.0

UML Knowledge

SQL Knowledge

Back end, Front end, and Mobile development knowledge

User interface analysis and design

Medical device regulatory knowledge

JIRA or similar

Essential Competencies:

Examining information

Documenting facts

Providing insights

Making decisions

Managing tasks

Producing output

Taking action

Pursuing goals

Important Competencies:

Adopting practical approaches

Exploring possibilities

Convincing people

Articulating information

Directing people

Conveying self-confidence

Showing composure

Resolving conflict

Embracing change

Inviting feedback

Meeting timescales

Checking things

