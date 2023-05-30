Senior Project Manager

Our client, a Petrochemical Company, has a contract vacancy for 6 months for a IT Project Manager.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU HAVE THE REQUIRED SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING FOR THIS POSITION.

Demonstrable track record of fast paced agile delivery

Minimum 8 years hands on and active project management experience.

Experience working in both waterfall and agile environments (Lean/ agile methods preferred).

Experience implementing IT solutions at enterprise level.

Experience in solving complex problems.

Demonstrate strong leadership skills with the ability to manage across all levels in the organisation.

Experience in simultaneously managing multiple teams to meet project objective.

Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across project teams.

Demonstrate experience in successful vendor management

Experience in implementing Track & Trace solution or working in a production manufacturing environment will be advantageous. Wish implemented ERP, WM/ES, TMS or other workflow automation software.

Develop a detailed project plan to implement the Ekandustria Track

&Trace solution at Ekandustria Site.

Merge business, IM and change management track into a consolidated project plan.

Define tasks, the timelines for each task and required resources for the enablement of the key various modules.

Manage the project governance as well as finance and commercial processes.

Engage with Cost Controllers to create PRs or RFQ

Track deliverables across the various modules to be implemented and manage schedule slippages.

Manage project budget and ensure regular feedback is provided to management.

Align individual stream objectives with the overall project goals, and make sure project team is clear on objectives and anticipated outcomes.

Manage risk tracking process for the enablement of the specified processes as well as the overall project.

Manage all project documentation and ensure all governance processes are followed.

Take responsibility of ensuring all project related documents are timeously signed-off and approved at the required committees/forums.

Present to stakeholders reports on progress as well as problems and solutions.

Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs.

Set up and facilitate project meetings and workshops; function of facilitating the team.

Ensure that progress visibility (and associated issues/ blockers ) is maintained and that active engagement and escalation with relevant groups is timely and accurate.

Undertake to have tax invoices, Job Cost Confirmations (JCCs), approved subject to an independent review (Product manager) and approval prior to being released for payment.

Undertake to obtain approval from the project sponsor in terms of any scope and/or scope changes once the Final Scope of work has been approved.

Undertake to not unduly influence the appointment of service providers.

Declare all conflicts of interest with regards to potential service providers that could render services and goods on this specific project.

Motivate to use and utilise contingency following the change control requirements, approved by the sponsor and product manager.

All changes must be backed up through signed change management documentation (VP’s). All such variations will be within the agreed mandate of the project as obtained from the project.

Motivate and utilise risk allowance following the change control requirements, approved by the project sponsor. Utilisation of risk allowance must correspond with agreed event driven risks (EDR) in project risk register.

Desired Skills:

Demonstrable agile delivery

Implemented ERP

WM/ES

TMS

Successful vendor management

Experience in implementing Track &Trace

