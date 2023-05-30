Senior Project Manager

May 30, 2023

Are you a Senior Project Manager who wants a scenic view of the beautiful Umhlanga Coast right at your office.

Well, I have the perfect opportunity for you!

Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Candidate Requirements

  • Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures Identification and managing of Project dependencies and Critical Path
  • Vast experience in managing projects to implement IT service components with complexing in terms of: Integration to multiple systems
  • RICEFWs ( Reports, Interfaces, Conversions , Enhancements, Forms , Workflows)
  • Interdependency to existing Projects
  • Multiple BUs across different locations globally, Multiple languages
  • Reporting capability, including dashboards
  • Capability : Organizational design , SLA Definition, Target Operating Model definition, Global Service Catalogue Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)
  • Update project management governance documents
  • Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project
  • Build out Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts
  • Administer and manage budgets for the execution of different sub-projects
  • Make sure that whatever project is being executed is carried out according to required standards
  • Monitor and evaluate the performances of different project managers and their teams
  • Defines the project scope by analyzing and evaluating the overall project requirements, establishing a strategic plan and coordination structure
  • Manage the work product and deliverable quality through effective source code analysis
  • Maintains an effective working relationship with all stakeholders, including customers and other resources to effectively manage project deliverables and tasks

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Finance or Accounting required
  • Project administration knowledge and experience
  • Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and its importance in a project
  • Solid organization and time-management skills
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
  • Knowledge of Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred
  • Knowledge of and experience in Pharmaceutical industry is preferred
  • Strong communication skills, demonstrated through previous projects and with clients are preferred
  • Experience working with the following software: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), SharePoint, Visio

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Excel & Powerpoint
  • CSV
  • Finance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

