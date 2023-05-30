Are you a Senior Project Manager who wants a scenic view of the beautiful Umhlanga Coast right at your office.
Well, I have the perfect opportunity for you!
Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.
Candidate Requirements
- Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures Identification and managing of Project dependencies and Critical Path
- Vast experience in managing projects to implement IT service components with complexing in terms of: Integration to multiple systems
- RICEFWs ( Reports, Interfaces, Conversions , Enhancements, Forms , Workflows)
- Interdependency to existing Projects
- Multiple BUs across different locations globally, Multiple languages
- Reporting capability, including dashboards
- Capability : Organizational design , SLA Definition, Target Operating Model definition, Global Service Catalogue Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)
- Update project management governance documents
- Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project
- Build out Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts
- Administer and manage budgets for the execution of different sub-projects
- Make sure that whatever project is being executed is carried out according to required standards
- Monitor and evaluate the performances of different project managers and their teams
- Defines the project scope by analyzing and evaluating the overall project requirements, establishing a strategic plan and coordination structure
- Manage the work product and deliverable quality through effective source code analysis
- Maintains an effective working relationship with all stakeholders, including customers and other resources to effectively manage project deliverables and tasks
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Finance or Accounting required
- Project administration knowledge and experience
- Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and its importance in a project
- Solid organization and time-management skills
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
- Knowledge of Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred
- Knowledge of and experience in Pharmaceutical industry is preferred
- Strong communication skills, demonstrated through previous projects and with clients are preferred
- Experience working with the following software: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), SharePoint, Visio
Apply now with your updated CV!
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Excel & Powerpoint
- CSV
- Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree