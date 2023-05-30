Senior Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Are you a Senior Project Manager who wants a scenic view of the beautiful Umhlanga Coast right at your office.

Well, I have the perfect opportunity for you!

Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Candidate Requirements

Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures Identification and managing of Project dependencies and Critical Path

Vast experience in managing projects to implement IT service components with complexing in terms of: Integration to multiple systems

RICEFWs ( Reports, Interfaces, Conversions , Enhancements, Forms , Workflows)

Interdependency to existing Projects

Multiple BUs across different locations globally, Multiple languages

Reporting capability, including dashboards

Capability : Organizational design , SLA Definition, Target Operating Model definition, Global Service Catalogue Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)

Update project management governance documents

Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders

Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project

Build out Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts

Administer and manage budgets for the execution of different sub-projects

Make sure that whatever project is being executed is carried out according to required standards

Monitor and evaluate the performances of different project managers and their teams

Defines the project scope by analyzing and evaluating the overall project requirements, establishing a strategic plan and coordination structure

Manage the work product and deliverable quality through effective source code analysis

Maintains an effective working relationship with all stakeholders, including customers and other resources to effectively manage project deliverables and tasks

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Finance or Accounting required

Project administration knowledge and experience

Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and its importance in a project

Solid organization and time-management skills

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook

Knowledge of Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred

Knowledge of and experience in Pharmaceutical industry is preferred

Strong communication skills, demonstrated through previous projects and with clients are preferred

Experience working with the following software: SharePoint, Visio

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Excel & Powerpoint

CSV

Finance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

