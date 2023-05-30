Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Project Manager to join our team in Cape Town. As a Senior Project Manager, you will play a key role in driving the successful delivery of projects, ensuring their alignment with organizational goals and objectives. This is a 12-18 month contract position that requires a minimum of 8 years of project management experience, along with expertise in ITIL and ITSM. Knowledge of BMC Helix/Remedy would be an advantage.
Key Responsibilities:
- Oversee the end-to-end project management lifecycle, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to quality standards.
- Develop and execute comprehensive project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, resources, timelines, and budgets.
- Coordinate cross-functional teams, facilitating effective communication, collaboration, and decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.
- Identify and manage project risks and issues, implementing mitigation strategies as necessary.
- Monitor and report on project progress, providing regular updates to stakeholders and senior management.
- Ensure adherence to project management methodologies, best practices, and compliance standards.
- Foster a positive and productive team environment, promoting accountability, professionalism, and continuous improvement.
- Act as a point of contact for client engagement, addressing their needs, managing expectations, and resolving any project-related concerns.
- Drive post-project evaluation and lessons learned sessions to identify areas for improvement and incorporate feedback into future projects.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in project management, with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects.
- Strong knowledge and experience in ITIL and ITSM methodologies.
- Familiarity with BMC Helix/Remedy software would be an advantage.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, balancing priorities and resources effectively.
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to interact confidently with individuals at all levels.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities, with a keen attention to detail.
- PMP or PRINCE2 certification is preferred.
- A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration) is desirable.
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- ITIL
- BMC Helix
- BMC Remedy