Job requirements:
Trade or Tertiary Qualification
- Must have Automation and instrumentation related trades.
PLC and Network Systems
- Hands on experience
- 5 years minimum
Rockwell range of software
- Hands on experience – Preferable
STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:
- MFA (First Aid)
- FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)
- PST (Personal Survival Techniques)
- PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)
- HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)
- CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)
- Valid Seafarer Medical
- Valid SAPS Police Clearance (RSA/Namibia)
- Valid Passport
- Seamans Record Book
Job responsibilities:
The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally.
SHES (SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY:
- Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies.
- Complete Risk Assessments on all activities
PRODUCTION
- Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems
- Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes
REPORTING
- Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office
- Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager
- Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required
TEAMWORK
- Work alongside other functions as necessary
- Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative
Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.
- If you do not meet the criteria and require us to load you onto our database for future roles. Please advise and send through all relevant documentation.
PLEASE NOTE: only open to SA and Namibian citizens with all the necessary documents in place.
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- management skills
- communication skills in English
- technical skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Mining industry offshore