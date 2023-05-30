Software Engineer – Western Cape Montague Gardens

Job requirements:

Trade or Tertiary Qualification

Must have Automation and instrumentation related trades.

PLC and Network Systems

Hands on experience

5 years minimum

Rockwell range of software

Hands on experience – Preferable

STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:

MFA (First Aid)

FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)

PST (Personal Survival Techniques)

PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)

HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)

CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)

Valid Seafarer Medical

Valid SAPS Police Clearance (RSA/Namibia)

Valid Passport

Seamans Record Book

Job responsibilities:

The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally.

SHES (SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY:

Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies.

Complete Risk Assessments on all activities

PRODUCTION

Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems

Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes

REPORTING

Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office

Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager

Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required

TEAMWORK

Work alongside other functions as necessary

Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative

Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.

If you do not meet the criteria and require us to load you onto our database for future roles. Please advise and send through all relevant documentation.

PLEASE NOTE: only open to SA and Namibian citizens with all the necessary documents in place.

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

management skills

communication skills in English

technical skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Mining industry offshore

