Software Engineer – Western Cape Montague Gardens

May 30, 2023

Job requirements:

Trade or Tertiary Qualification

  • Must have Automation and instrumentation related trades.

PLC and Network Systems

  • Hands on experience
  • 5 years minimum

Rockwell range of software

  • Hands on experience – Preferable

STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:

  • MFA (First Aid)
  • FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)
  • PST (Personal Survival Techniques)
  • PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)
  • HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)
  • CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)
  • Valid Seafarer Medical
  • Valid SAPS Police Clearance (RSA/Namibia)
  • Valid Passport
  • Seamans Record Book

Job responsibilities:
The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally.

SHES (SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY:

  • Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies.
  • Complete Risk Assessments on all activities

PRODUCTION

  • Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems
  • Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes

REPORTING

  • Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office
  • Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager
  • Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required

TEAMWORK

  • Work alongside other functions as necessary
  • Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative

Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.

  • If you do not meet the criteria and require us to load you onto our database for future roles. Please advise and send through all relevant documentation.

PLEASE NOTE: only open to SA and Namibian citizens with all the necessary documents in place.

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • management skills
  • communication skills in English
  • technical skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Mining industry offshore

