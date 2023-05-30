We currently seek the skills and expertise of a SQL DBA/ MongoDB “Guru”.
The successfull candidate will be gain experience within the Financial Services industry.
The role offers from time to time the luxury of working from home, co-dependent on project requirements t could be extended.
The DBA should have the following Core Skills Requirement:
- Be able to perform SQL Server Database Administrator tasks
- Provide AlwaysON clusters support on Microsoft SQL Database
- Experience of TDE Encryption
- Performance Tuning on queries and database on the Microsoft SQL database
- Have Experience in Azure Data Technologies
- Experience in Data Migration
- Be able to support and maintain Azure SQL Server Managed Instances
- Have Good Knowledge in DevOps i.e. Azure Devops and Terraform
- Have basic knowledge in Python or PowerShell
- Be able to perform proactive monitoring of the MSSQL Database
- Proactive event identification, verification, tracking and notification to DB uptime and reliability
- Minimize turnaround time to critical incidents
- Handling of Severity 1 Incidents
- Strong advantage if have MongoDb experience
Desired Skills:
- SQL DBQ
- Azure
- SQL Server Database Administration
- TDE
- MongoDB