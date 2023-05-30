SQL DBA

We currently seek the skills and expertise of a SQL DBA/ MongoDB “Guru”.

The successfull candidate will be gain experience within the Financial Services industry.

The role offers from time to time the luxury of working from home, co-dependent on project requirements t could be extended.

The DBA should have the following Core Skills Requirement:

Be able to perform SQL Server Database Administrator tasks

Provide AlwaysON clusters support on Microsoft SQL Database

Experience of TDE Encryption

Performance Tuning on queries and database on the Microsoft SQL database

Have Experience in Azure Data Technologies

Experience in Data Migration

Be able to support and maintain Azure SQL Server Managed Instances

Have Good Knowledge in DevOps i.e. Azure Devops and Terraform

Have basic knowledge in Python or PowerShell

Be able to perform proactive monitoring of the MSSQL Database

Proactive event identification, verification, tracking and notification to DB uptime and reliability

Minimize turnaround time to critical incidents

Handling of Severity 1 Incidents

Strong advantage if have MongoDb experience

Desired Skills:

SQL DBQ

Azure

SQL Server Database Administration

TDE

MongoDB

