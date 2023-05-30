SQL DBA – Gauteng Sandown

May 30, 2023

We currently seek the skills and expertise of a SQL DBA/ MongoDB “Guru”.

The successfull candidate will be gain experience within the Financial Services industry.

The role offers from time to time the luxury of working from home, co-dependent on project requirements t could be extended.

The DBA should have the following Core Skills Requirement:

  • Be able to perform SQL Server Database Administrator tasks
  • Provide AlwaysON clusters support on Microsoft SQL Database
  • Experience of TDE Encryption
  • Performance Tuning on queries and database on the Microsoft SQL database
  • Have Experience in Azure Data Technologies
  • Experience in Data Migration
  • Be able to support and maintain Azure SQL Server Managed Instances
  • Have Good Knowledge in DevOps i.e. Azure Devops and Terraform
  • Have basic knowledge in Python or PowerShell
  • Be able to perform proactive monitoring of the MSSQL Database
  • Proactive event identification, verification, tracking and notification to DB uptime and reliability
  • Minimize turnaround time to critical incidents
  • Handling of Severity 1 Incidents
  • Strong advantage if have MongoDb experience

Desired Skills:

  • SQL DBQ
  • Azure
  • SQL Server Database Administration
  • TDE
  • MongoDB

