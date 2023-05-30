Team Lead Developer

RESPONSIBILITIES

Application Software Development

Contribute to development of existing and new applications by analysing and identifying areas for modification and improvement. Contribute to development of new applications to meet customer requirements.

Application Software Roadmap

Contribute to and maintain road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritised in line with business requirements.

Stakeholder Engagement

Build and effectively maintain relationships with relevant business and IT representatives on an on-going basis. Find out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and commitment.

Portfolio Management

Plan and deliver small projects or workstreams using an appropriate project management methodology to give assurance that intended outcomes are achieved.

Leadership and Direction

Explain the local action plan to support team members in their understanding of what needs to be done and how this relates to the broader business plan and the organisation’s strategy, mission and vision; motivate people to achieve local business goals.

Performance Management

Respond to personal objectives and use performance management systems to improve personal performance. Monitor the performance of the team; allocate work and review completion, take appropriate corrective action to ensure timeliness and quality; contribute to formal individual performance management and appraisal.

Organisational Capability Building

Use the organisation’s formal development framework to identify the team’s individual development needs. Plan and implement actions to build their capabilities. Provide training or coaching to others throughout the organisation in own area of expertise to enable others to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Data Collection & Analysis

Collate and analyse data using pre-set tools, methods and formats for measures of improvement. Involves working independently.

Operational Compliance

Maintain and renew a deep knowledge and understanding of the organisation’s policies and procedures and of relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct, and ensure own work adheres to required standards. Identify, within the team, patterns of non-compliance with the organisation’s policies and procedures, and with relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct, taking appropriate action to report and resolve these and escalating issues as appropriate.

Applications Software Maintenance

Monitor, identify, and correct straightforward software defects to maintain fully functioning applications software.

Information Security

Support implementation of required security measures such as firewalls or message encryption, monitoring performance to notify security experts of any problems.

GENERAL EDUCATION

Grade 12 / SAQA Accredited (Essential)

Recognised IT degree / diploma (Advantageous)

GENERAL EXPERIENCE

3 – 6 years adequate System Development experience using the relevant programming, language or technologies (Essential)

Previous experience in Financial Insurance industry (Advantageous)

MANAGERIAL EXPERIENCE

1 – 2 years experience of supervising and directing people and other resources to achieve specific end results within limited timeframes (Essential)

Desired Skills:

php

sql

java

programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

JOB PURPOSE

Coordinate and prioritise IT Systems Development tasks through the effective deployment of resources and efficient workload allocation ensuring that Business IT Systems requirements are sufficiently developed and adhered to.

