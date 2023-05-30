Technical Specialist – Western Cape Epping Industrial

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To ensure all mechanical and electrical maintenance activity setups are carried out and that all plant equipment and activities complies to occupational health & safety regulations and procedures. Also to ensure departmental goals and targets are achieved.

To provide support to the Engineering and Production teams to ensure production efficiencies and equipment reliability is achieved through good run setting execution, scheduled preventative maintenance and good problem solving skills on the various SANPRO and Baby Care production equipment. Equipment modification and/or product innovation enhancement is also a key focus area for this role.

MAIN AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Maintain machinery to achieve acceptable uptime for production to meet planned targets within the allocated timeframes.

Maintain occupational Health & Safety standards and good housekeeping procedures.

To provide technical assistance, solving customer service queries, and troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

To manage security functions and oversee the configuring of computer/machinery parts.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Must have a N6 Diploma in Electrical or Instrumentation

Experience in Electrical and Instrumental trade – Millwright

Must have PLC programming experience

Must have at least 5 years FMCG experience

SERVO Control systems experience

Project management exposure

A high level of problem solving and troubleshooting experience

Good understanding of the SANPRO and Baby Care manufacturing process and production machinery and its components

Understanding the implications and consequences of maintenance practices on achieving agreed uptime standards and product quality and customer satisfaction

Knowledge and application of relevant safety, health and environmental legislation to ensure compliance with organizational and industry standards.

Good understanding of preventative maintenance practices

Willing to work shifts.

Desired Skills:

sanpro

servo controls

Plc Programming

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Manufacturing, Production & Trades

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

