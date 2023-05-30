Test Automation Engineer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Test Automation Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Experience with test automation tools.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous

Technical and Functional Skills:

Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

Experience in container technologies such as Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes

Public cloud deployment models

Experience with Linux OS

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Linux

Docker

Postman

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

