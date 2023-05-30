Test Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Test Automation Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
  • Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
  • Experience in container technologies such as Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes
  • Public cloud deployment models
  • Experience with Linux OS

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • Linux
  • Docker
  • Postman

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position