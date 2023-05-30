Test Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Test Automation Engineer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
- Experience with test automation tools.
- ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
- Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
- Experience in container technologies such as Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes
- Public cloud deployment models
- Experience with Linux OS
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- Linux
- Docker
- Postman
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years