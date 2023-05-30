Website Designer / Front End Developer

May 30, 2023

Our client, a vibrant, dynamic, and leading Port Elizabeth agency, is looking to employ a Website Designer/ Front End Developer.

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

  • Strong design skills (Adobe Suite)
  • Strong HTML / CSS skills with experience working with custom templates and frameworks like Bootstrap etc.
  • Experience with Angular or equivalent
  • WordPress skills a plus
  • At least 2 years of experience

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Adobe Suite
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Bootstrap
  • Angular
  • WordPress
  • Website Design

