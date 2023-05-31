Business Analyst III (Finance) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Does the prospect of working with the largest retailer in the Southern Hemisphere interest you?

Are you in the market for a role that allows you to be part of delivering business & technology solutions for a household name in the South African retail space?

This is the job for you!

This is an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team of Business Analysts at our client in the Retail & FMCG space in the Cape!

Job Objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Organising, multitasking & time management

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

5+ years in retail Finance processes and practices

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Results driven

Good planning and time management skills

Ability to break down Epics into Features with guidance, in the context of business functions for the product being delivered.

Perform high-level analysis activities in the Ideation / Discovery phase of projects, or on Features. Identifiy high-level impacts and dependencies etc. at an Expert proficiency level.

Research, document and prepare business cases. Review and advise on various business cases which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Performs detailed analysis activities in the CE cycle at an Expert proficiency level.

Evaluate technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.

Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing.

Analyse and document project risks – recommend risk mitigation strategies

Knowledge and Skills

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Implement feasible techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business requirements.

Actively participate in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Contribute to improving ways of work for the BA community – commit to coaching (others) and being coached (self).

Encourages immediate work colleagues to think of themselves as a team.

Recognises others’ limitations and offers appropriate support, especially during difficult working periods.

Demonstrates an awareness of own strengths and limitations.

Keeps own skills and knowledge up to date as needed.

Shares skills and relevant knowledge with others and provides guidance on how to complete tasks.

Demonstrates a good understanding of the work of other parts of the organisation in direct contact with own area.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

System implementation

sap fi

Learn more/Apply for this position