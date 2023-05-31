Business Intelligence Analyst

May 31, 2023

Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Business Intelligence or related field required
    (Master’s Degree in Business Administration preferred)
  • 2+ years’ experience in a Business Intelligence role
  • Ability to understand and find appropriate applications for data and analysis results
  • 4 years relevant job experience in statistics, database administration, analytics, or a
    related field
  • Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail are required
  • Experience with Microsoft Business Intelligence stack, including SQL Server,
    SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS
  • Experience with and knowledge of data warehouse
  • Strong knowledge of data structures, analysis, and SQL
  • Experience writing SQL Queries
  • Experience coding and work with Microsoft Analysis Services
  • Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS and Microsoft Office
  • Professional application suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Visio)
  • Knowledge of ERP application – SYSPRO

Job Functions:

  • Review and validate customer data as it is collected
  • Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse
  • Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data
  • Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs
  • Cooperate with ICT System Administrator to deploy software and hardware
    upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases
  • Monitor analytics and metrics results
  • Communicate with third party support services to initiate and maintain data
    deployment
  • Implement new data analysis methodologies
  • Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization
  • Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies
  • Creation of Visual Reports using BI and ZAP

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • ERP systems
  • SQL
  • SYSPRO

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

