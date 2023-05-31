Business Intelligence Analyst/Developer – Johannesburg – up to R700 Per Hour at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

The health division of this well known multi-national organisation is currently looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst/Developer to join their team. As an industry leader in healthcare, insurance, and financial services, they have revolutionized industries with their cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to making a difference in people’s lives.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to flaunt your skills in a high-tech business intelligence environment, as well as enjoy a fantastic work life balance with a flexible hybrid working schedule, APPLY NOW!

Skills You Will Need:

T-SQL

DAX (advanced)

Query optimisation and performance tuning

ETL

SSIS (data pipelines)

Data warehousing

Data modelling

Python

R

Are You Qualified?

Degree (Computer Science, Information Technology, or similar)

6+ years’ experience in a business intelligence environment

4+ years in a business intelligence developer role

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57094 which is a Permanent Hybrid position based in Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R700 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability.

