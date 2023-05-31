Business Intelligence Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Business Intelligence or related field required

(Master’s Degree in Business Administration preferred)

2+ years' experience in a Business Intelligence role

Ability to understand and find appropriate applications for data and analysis results

4 years relevant job experience in statistics, database administration, analytics, or a

related field

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail are required

Experience with Microsoft Business Intelligence stack, including SQL Server,

SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS

Experience with and knowledge of data warehouse

Strong knowledge of data structures, analysis, and SQL

Experience writing SQL Queries

Experience coding and work with Microsoft Analysis Services

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS and Microsoft Office

Professional application suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Visio)

Knowledge of ERP application – SYSPRO

Job Functions:

Review and validate customer data as it is collected

Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse

Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data

Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs

Cooperate with ICT System Administrator to deploy software and hardware

upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases

Monitor analytics and metrics results

Communicate with third party support services to initiate and maintain data

deployment

Implement new data analysis methodologies

Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization

Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies

Creation of Visual Reports using BI and ZAP

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

ERP systems

SQL

SYSPRO

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

