Business Intelligence Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Business Intelligence or related field required
(Master’s Degree in Business Administration preferred)
- 2+ years’ experience in a Business Intelligence role
- Ability to understand and find appropriate applications for data and analysis results
- 4 years relevant job experience in statistics, database administration, analytics, or a
related field
- Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail are required
- Experience with Microsoft Business Intelligence stack, including SQL Server,
SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS
- Experience with and knowledge of data warehouse
- Strong knowledge of data structures, analysis, and SQL
- Experience writing SQL Queries
- Experience coding and work with Microsoft Analysis Services
- Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS and Microsoft Office
- Professional application suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Visio)
- Knowledge of ERP application – SYSPRO
Job Functions:
- Review and validate customer data as it is collected
- Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse
- Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data
- Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs
- Cooperate with ICT System Administrator to deploy software and hardware
upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases
- Monitor analytics and metrics results
- Communicate with third party support services to initiate and maintain data
deployment
- Implement new data analysis methodologies
- Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization
- Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies
- Creation of Visual Reports using BI and ZAP
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- ERP systems
- SQL
- SYSPRO
About The Employer:
Our client in the agricultural industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.