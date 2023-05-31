C# Back-End Developer (Investments and FSP) – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Background:

Our client provides an application that helps self-directed Retail and Institutional Cryptocurrency Traders monitor, trade and manage their portfolios across multiple centralised and decentralised exchanges. The app aims to standardize the trading experience across global venues with a primary focus on derivative trading with spot trading on offer as well. Our client caters for the full lifecycle of trading (via Direct Memory Access (DMA) and algorithmic execution), order and position management, portfolio management, reporting and third-party product integration via Application Programming Interface (API).

Responsibilities:

Help integrate new exchanges

Maintain and expand our client’s back-end engine

Skills Requirements:

Experienced in C#

SQL

Git

Proven problem-solving abilities

Logical thinking

Attention to detail

Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity

Software best-practice

Understanding of Finance and Derivatives

Advantageous:

Bachelor of Science degree OR a demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem-solving working experience

Experience with Rest and Websocket connectivity to cryptocurrency exchanges

Interest in algorithmic trading

Cloud experience (AWS, GCP, Azure)

