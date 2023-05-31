C# WinForms Front-End Developer (Investments and FSP) – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Background:

Our client provides an application that helps self-directed Retail and Institutional Cryptocurrency Traders monitor, trade and manage their portfolios across multiple centralised and decentralised exchanges. The app aims to standardize the trading experience across global venues with a primary focus on derivative trading with spot trading on offer as well. Our client caters for the full lifecycle of trading (via Direct Memory Access (DMA) and algorithmic execution), order and position management, portfolio management, reporting and third-party product integration via Application Programming Interface (API).

Job Description:

Our client is looking for an experienced Front End Software Developer to work on their product. The candidate will be joining the Frontend/UI Team, developing tools for the trading platform. These tools need to be sleek and robust to enable Traders and Portfolio Managers to effectively manage their portfolios. This role will be a key contributor that will drive and accelerate a UI/UX transformation. As part of developing a cryptocurrency trading platform, our client is often asked to capture new market opportunities; therefore, the candidate must be highly adaptive, comfortable with change, and be able to switch between delivering value quickly vs delivering pixel-perfect designs.

Responsibilities:

Drive front-end architecture, make architectural decisions, drive technical debt reduction, oversee code quality, mentor other Developers and build prototypes

Continue the development, maintenance and testing

Help determine requirements from clients and then determine scope as well as the most efficient front-end solution for those requirements

Build aesthetically pleasing, functional and often unique/customisable Winforms UI components

Identify issues within current solution

Have end-to-end ownership of UI features including testing, monitoring and troubleshooting

Ability to work independently, take initiative, and contribute new ideas in a fast-paced, team environment

Requirements:

Bachelor of Science degree OR a demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem-solving working experience

A minimum of 3 years of UI/UX design implementation experience in .Net and WinForms

Very experienced in C#, .Net

Ability to prototype new concepts quickly and iterate for rapid feedback

Well versed in object-oriented programming (OOP)

Experience in developing custom WinForms controls

Has a good eye for UI/UX design

Ability to communicate with Users and stakeholders at all levels (internal and external), strong problem solving skills, proactive, willing to take ownership and drive to keep commitments

Prioritize creating value over technical novelty. The candidate needs to be able to prioritize user satisfaction over a perfect technical design

Experience with source control systems (Git)

A working knowledge of asynchronous programming for highly responsive WinForms user interaction

Advantageous:

Experience in FinTech and/or trading financial instruments, Cryptocurrencies, Financial Services and Derivative

High PC proficiency, specifically in GSuite, Docs and Sheets

Extraordinary organization skills

Exceptional level of honesty, integrity, and transparency. Not afraid to share the truth, even at the expense of potentially hurting someone’s feelings. And similarly, open to criticism and ideas: Often requests feedback and reacts calmly to criticism and/or negative feedback.

Extraordinary work ethic. Known as hustler and always gets things done

Forensic attention to detail, ability to implement pixel-perfect designs

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Derivatives

Financial Services

Git

Investments

Object-Oriented Programming

