Data Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field
- Strong understanding of database concepts and principles
- Proficiency in SQL programming and scripting languages
- Experience with database software, such as DBflex, MySQL, or Oracle
- Experience with database design and data modeling
- Knowledge of database backup and recovery strategies
- Understanding of database security and compliance requirements
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
