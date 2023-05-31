Data Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Western Cape Stellenbosch

May 31, 2023

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field
  • Strong understanding of database concepts and principles
  • Proficiency in SQL programming and scripting languages
  • Experience with database software, such as DBflex, MySQL, or Oracle
  • Experience with database design and data modeling
  • Knowledge of database backup and recovery strategies
  • Understanding of database security and compliance requirements
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Programming
  • Mysql
  • Oracle
  • DBflex
  • scripting
  • Security
  • Compliance

