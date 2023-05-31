Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R1.1m per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Africa’s leading financial long- and short-term insurance providers are seeking their next Data Science Guru.

Do you have more than 5 years of work experience in a company as a Data Scientist? Do you perform those day-to-day tasks such as advanced and predictive analytics, data exploration, information and business consulting, insights and reporting, stakeholder engagement, continuous improvement, and machine learning?

Requirements:

5 to 7 years working experience within an analytical, data science

Data analytics and optimization using the latest statistical tools and packages (Essential)

Experience in financial insurance

Employ machine learning techniques and build predictive, descriptive, and behavioural models to help achieve various business performance indicators and to help identify business opportunities, linking insights to actionable recommendations environment (Advantageous)

Proficient In Ms Office, SQL, Business Intelligence Software, SAS, R Programming, Python

Qualifications:

Degree in Information Technology, Quantitative sciences / Actuarial sciences / Data Mining / Economics (Essential); Master’s / Sciences / Informatics / Applied Mathematics / Statistics

Desired Skills:

SQL

SAS

R

Python

Predictive modelling

Data Science

Text mining

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

