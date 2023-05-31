Developer – Reports (Jasper / SQL) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain reporting solutions using Jasper and SQL.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather reporting requirements and ensure a deep understanding of their needs.

Create visually appealing and user-friendly reports that provide valuable insights to end-users.

Optimise and enhance existing reporting solutions to improve performance and usability.

Perform data analysis and validation to ensure accuracy and integrity of reporting data.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to reporting functionality or data discrepancies.

Conduct regular testing and quality assurance of reports to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in reporting development.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers when needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Proven experience as a Reporting Developer, with expertise in Jasper and SQL.

Strong knowledge of database concepts and proficient in writing complex SQL queries.

Proficiency in report design and development using JasperReports or JasperSoft Studio.

Familiarity with data visualisation and reporting tools.

Experience in data analysis, data modelling, and ETL processes.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.

