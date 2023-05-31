Enterprise Data Architect

Are you an avid sports fan looking to experience the behind-the-scenes firsthand?

Does the opportunity for growth and flexibility in a stable working environment excite you?

As an Enterprise Data Architect, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of enterprise data solutions. You will develop new applications as well as provide support to existing systems. You must have experience with databases such as IBM iSeries DB2 and Oracle RAC databases. Other technologies that may be used include SAP or Microsoft SQL Server.

Candidate Requirements

OLAP architectures to increase data sharing and provide end users with relevant information

Creates, enhances, or modifies OLAP and ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) designs to meet business needs

Determines which data extracts can be integrated into BI tools

Develops and implements real-time BI tools

Owner, custodian and champion of the enterprise Information & Data capability, ensuring cross-group alignment of data assets with other functional areas and business functions, including alignment to the enterprise architecture

Ensure the enterprise information architecture maps to the enterprise architecture, and that all existing data/information assets are identified, stewarded and leveraged across the enterprise

Definition of appropriate Information architecture frameworks, reference models, standards, policies and practices Setup, implementation and governance over Information & Data architecture toolsets used to design communicate the enterprise and information architecture

Participates in the definition of technical standards and guidelines that pertain to data and information use, security, access and governance (including defining accountabilities in support of data quality mandates)

Drives communication and use/alignment of the target Information strategy and architecture (Blueprint) across enterprise stakeholders

Provides enterprise-wide assurance over the integrity and appropriateness of solution architecture designs, using approved standard

Monitor emerging industry standards (such as XML, RDF, OWL and

XBRL, GDPR) to determine impact on the enterprise information architecture, positioning improvements to the environment where appropriate

Incremental review of data performance and value realisation objectives in support of data standardization, cleanliness and reuse

Information & Data representative in architecture and design related forum(s) as a key decision-making stakeholder, including participation in data integration, business intelligence and content management committees

Coordinate new Information architecture activities

Group stakeholders, ensuring they are consistent and well-integrated with the established enterprise information architecture, using metadata management and/or a repository to promote reuse and standards adoption

Active member in pre-execution analysis and business case

Development of new projects impacting data and the enterprise

Collaboration with all project stakeholders to review the objectives, requirements, designs and constraints of each solution, determining conformance with the approved EA BluePrint

Models designed and updated using the standardized modelling tool, stored in the enterprise architecture repository

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Computer Science or BComm Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology

8 years of experience as an architecture practitioner

5 years of experience in Information architecture and solution design

5 years of experience designing and implementing data architectures and databases for enterprise systems using various programming languages (e.g., C++, Java, PHP)

3 years of experience in leading/managing Information & data architecture teams

5 years of experience in implementing large, mid-size and small Information & data solutions/projects

Experience with different data management systems and structures e.g., Microsoft, Oracle, Previous experience as an Enterprise Architect is required for this position

Experience with object oriented design patterns such as Model View Controller (MVC), Repository Design Pattern, etc., preferred

Experience developing and maintaining software applications (web based) using at least two of the following technologies: PHP/MySQL/MongoDB/JavaScript

Relevant Information & data system certifications e.g. Microsoft, Oracle, SAP & other

Architecture practice and modelling-related certifications e.g., DAMA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML,eTOM, SOA & other

Architecture tooling certifications & experience e.g., Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & other

Supporting technology or business domain certifications

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

Oracle

Data architecture

Master Data Management

BI architecture

DB2

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position