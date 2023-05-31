Front-End Developer – Western Cape George

Frontend Developer (Vue.js and [URL Removed]
Exeptional opportunity in the Garden Route, with a high flying, international company.
Our client is looking for a skilled Frontend Developer with experience in [URL Removed] and/or [URL Removed] to join our team. As a Frontend Developer, you will be responsible for creating responsive user interfaces and collaborating with UI/UX designers and other developers to implement frontend features. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of web development principles, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for delivering exceptional user experiences.
Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain responsive user interfaces using [URL Removed] and [URL Removed]
- Collaborate with other developers and UI/UX designers to implement frontend features.
- Write clean, reusable, and maintainable code that adheres to industry standards.
- Ensure cross-browser compatibility and optimize page load speeds to enhance user experience.
- Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality.
- Stay updated with the latest trends in web development.
Requirements
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in frontend development using [URL Removed] and/or [URL Removed]
- Strong understanding of Node.js and package management within the ecosystem (NPM/Yarn).
- Strong understanding of the web development process from design to deployment.
- Proficiency in CSS Preprocessor technologies such as Sass/SCSS.
- Thorough understanding of source control systems such as Git.
- Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with the ability to excel in a dynamic environment.
Bonus Exposure or Experience
- UI libraries like Tailwind CSS.
- Styled Components for [URL Removed]
- Frontend validation libraries.
- Azure DevOps.
- Yarn package manager.
- Design tools such as Figma/Adobe XD.
Key Competencies
- Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to work independently or collaboratively with a team to deliver projects.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with team members and stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- Vue.js
- React.js
- Node.js
- CSS Preprocessor technologies
- Sass
- SCSS
- source control systems
- Git
- UI libraries
- Tailwind
- CSS
- Styled Components for Next.js
- Frontend validation libraries
- Azure DevOps
- Yarn package manager
- Adobe XD
- Figma
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
International, South-African born company. Offers exceptional exposure to latest technologies as well as career growth. Strong work ethics and company culture that focusses on team collaboration.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund