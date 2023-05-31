Front-End Developer – Western Cape George

Frontend Developer (Vue.js and [URL Removed]

Exeptional opportunity in the Garden Route, with a high flying, international company.

Our client is looking for a skilled Frontend Developer with experience in [URL Removed] and/or [URL Removed] to join our team. As a Frontend Developer, you will be responsible for creating responsive user interfaces and collaborating with UI/UX designers and other developers to implement frontend features. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of web development principles, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for delivering exceptional user experiences.

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain responsive user interfaces using [URL Removed] and [URL Removed]

Collaborate with other developers and UI/UX designers to implement frontend features.

Write clean, reusable, and maintainable code that adheres to industry standards.

Ensure cross-browser compatibility and optimize page load speeds to enhance user experience.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality.

Stay updated with the latest trends in web development.

Requirements

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in frontend development using [URL Removed] and/or [URL Removed]

Strong understanding of Node.js and package management within the ecosystem (NPM/Yarn).

Strong understanding of the web development process from design to deployment.

Proficiency in CSS Preprocessor technologies such as Sass/SCSS.

Thorough understanding of source control systems such as Git.

Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with the ability to excel in a dynamic environment.

Bonus Exposure or Experience

UI libraries like Tailwind CSS.

Styled Components for [URL Removed]

Frontend validation libraries.

Azure DevOps.

Yarn package manager.

Design tools such as Figma/Adobe XD.

Key Competencies

Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work independently or collaboratively with a team to deliver projects.

Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with team members and stakeholders.

About The Employer:

International, South-African born company. Offers exceptional exposure to latest technologies as well as career growth. Strong work ethics and company culture that focusses on team collaboration.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

