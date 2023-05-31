Front-End Developer – Western Cape George

May 31, 2023

Frontend Developer (Vue.js and [URL Removed]

Exeptional opportunity in the Garden Route, with a high flying, international company.

Our client is looking for a skilled Frontend Developer with experience in [URL Removed] and/or [URL Removed] to join our team. As a Frontend Developer, you will be responsible for creating responsive user interfaces and collaborating with UI/UX designers and other developers to implement frontend features. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of web development principles, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for delivering exceptional user experiences.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and maintain responsive user interfaces using [URL Removed] and [URL Removed]
  • Collaborate with other developers and UI/UX designers to implement frontend features.
  • Write clean, reusable, and maintainable code that adheres to industry standards.
  • Ensure cross-browser compatibility and optimize page load speeds to enhance user experience.
  • Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality.
  • Stay updated with the latest trends in web development.

Requirements

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in frontend development using [URL Removed] and/or [URL Removed]
  • Strong understanding of Node.js and package management within the ecosystem (NPM/Yarn).
  • Strong understanding of the web development process from design to deployment.
  • Proficiency in CSS Preprocessor technologies such as Sass/SCSS.
  • Thorough understanding of source control systems such as Git.
  • Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.
  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with the ability to excel in a dynamic environment.

Bonus Exposure or Experience

  • UI libraries like Tailwind CSS.
  • Styled Components for [URL Removed]
  • Frontend validation libraries.
  • Azure DevOps.
  • Yarn package manager.
  • Design tools such as Figma/Adobe XD.

Key Competencies

  • Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to work independently or collaboratively with a team to deliver projects.
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • Vue.js
  • React.js
  • Node.js
  • CSS Preprocessor technologies
  • Sass
  • SCSS
  • source control systems
  • Git
  • UI libraries
  • Tailwind
  • CSS
  • Styled Components for Next.js
  • Frontend validation libraries
  • Azure DevOps
  • Yarn package manager
  • Adobe XD
  • Figma

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

International, South-African born company. Offers exceptional exposure to latest technologies as well as career growth. Strong work ethics and company culture that focusses on team collaboration.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position